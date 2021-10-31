Saudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, reported $30.4 billion in net income in the third quarter Sunday, bolstered by a surge in oil prices and recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

Saudi Arabia’s majority state-owned oil giant Aramco said its net income rose by 158% from $11.8 billion during the same three-month period a year earlier.

The results came as the global loosening of virus-induced restrictions, tightening of gas supplies and acceleration of vaccination campaigns have pushed prices of crude sharply higher. The price of international benchmark Brent crude was trading over $83 a barrel on Sunday.

Net income refers to the amount left after taxes and preferred dividends have been paid.

