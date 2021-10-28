Shore Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EASTON, Md. (AP) _ Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported net income of $4.6 million in its third quarter.

The Easton, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $19.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

