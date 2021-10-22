On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Study says tech firms underreport their carbon footprint

The Associated Press
October 22, 2021 1:33 pm
2 min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Large technology companies such as SAP, IBM and Google are underreporting their greenhouse gas emissions at a time of heightened scrutiny over the role of corporations in driving climate change, a study released Friday claimed.

Research published in the journal Nature Communications found inconsistencies in the way companies declare their carbon footprint, a measure that is increasingly considered important for investors.

The study, conducted by researchers at the Technical University of Munich, examined so-called scope 3 emissions that account for a large share of corporate carbon footprints, such as business travel, employee commuting and how companies’ products are used.

Focusing on 56 companies in the tech industry, they found that on average these failed to disclose about half of their emissions.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn from IT experts as they outline the significant impacts cloud and 5G have on implementing zero trust architecture in this exclusive executive briefing.

Christian Stoll, one of the report’s authors, said some companies — such as Google’s parent Alphabet — were found to have been consistent in how they reported their carbon footprint, but excluded some emissions that should have been counted.

Others, such as IBM, had reported their carbon footprint differently depending on the audience and excluded emissions that should have been included.

Neither Google nor IBM immediately responded to requests for comment.

The authors suggested ways in which companies can improve their emissions reporting.

Laura Draucker, senior manager of corporate greenhouse gas emissions at nonprofit business research firm Ceres, said she agreed with the Nature paper’s conclusion that companies’ emissions disclosure needs to improve.

“However, we cannot wait for perfect data,” said Draucker, who wasn’t involved in the study. “Companies can use estimates and screening tools to identify hot spots for climate risk along their value chain, and they can set goals and take actions now to meet those goals — while at the same time, working to improve data collection and quality.”

Ceres’ own research showed many of the largest U.S companies lack ambitious climate goals, she added.

___

        Read more: Business News

Follow AP’s coverage of climate change at http://apnews.com/hub/climate

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Science News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|18 37th Annual AME International...
10|18 Distributed Energy Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors outside of Bureau of Land Management office in Butte Falls, Oregon