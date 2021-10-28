On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
T. Rowe: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 28, 2021 9:25 am
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) _ T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $777.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $3.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.27 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.31 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROW

