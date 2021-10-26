On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tenable: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 26, 2021 5:02 pm
< a min read
      

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $138.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 3 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $143 million to $145 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Tenable expects full-year earnings in the range of 30 cents to 31 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $535.1 million to $537.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TENB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TENB

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

