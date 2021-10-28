On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
TowneBank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 28, 2021 8:46 am
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) _ TowneBank (TOWN) on Thursday reported net income of $50.4 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Portsmouth, Virginia, said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $179.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $170.1 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOWN

