TowneBank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) _ TowneBank (TOWN) on Thursday reported net income of $50.4 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Portsmouth, Virginia, said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $179.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $170.1 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

