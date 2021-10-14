Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

US average mortgage rates jump; 30-year loan at 3.05%

The Associated Press
October 14, 2021 8:26 pm
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term mortgage rates jumped this week, with the benchmark 30-year loan again breaching 3%.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage rose to 3.05% from 2.99% last week. That is its highest level since April, when it peaked at 3.18%. The key rate stood at 2.81% this time last year.

The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option for homeowners refinancing their mortgages, rose to 2.30% from 2.23% last week.

The increase in mortgage rates came amid continued inflation pressures as the coronavirus pandemic lingers. The government reported Wednesday that inflation at the retail level rose 0.4% in September, with its consumer price index up 5.4% over the past 12 months — matching the fastest pace since 2008.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

The jump in inflation this year reflects higher prices for food and energy and a number of other items from furniture to autos, as the pandemic has snarled supply chains and demand has outstripped supply.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level since the pandemic began early last year, a sign that the job market is still improving even as hiring has slowed in the past two months. Jobless claims dropped last week by 36,000, to 293,000, the second straight drop, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|11 Amsterdam: US Export Controls for EU,...
10|11 News Release: ECTI in Amsterdam, NL -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing