Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

US average mortgage rates rise; 30-year sat 3.14%

The Associated Press
October 28, 2021 8:27 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term mortgage rate rose this week as inflation pressures, the coronavirus pandemic and some supply shortages linger.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage jumped to 3.14% from 3.09% last week. In contrast, the key rate stood at 2.81% this time last year.

The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option for homeowners refinancing their mortgages, increased to 2.37% from 2.33% last week.

The government reported Thursday that the U.S. economy slowed sharply to a 2% annual growth rate in the July-September period, the weakest quarterly expansion since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year. Rising COVID-19 cases and supply shortages were cited as factors hampering growth.

        Insight by Bizagi: During this exclusive webinar, executives from the General Services Administration, Defense Logistics Agency and Bizagi will discuss how their agencies are achieving automation through fast and low-cost strategies.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sandhill cranes create Halloween moon over Quivira National Wildlife Refuge