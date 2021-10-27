Trending:
VSE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 27, 2021 6:04 pm
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) _ VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $9 million.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $200.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.2 million.

