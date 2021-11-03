On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
$3.4B San Diego airport terminal project is now underway

The Associated Press
November 3, 2021 11:23 am
SAN DIEGO (AP) — After nearly a decade of planning, work has started at San Diego International Airport on a $3.4 billion project that will eventually replace the 1960s-era Terminal 1 and build a new airport access road.

The project got underway this week after the Federal Aviation Administration approved a federal environmental impact analysis, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday.

Initial work ranges from removal of vacant cargo buildings to relocation of utilities.

The new terminal will have 30 gates, improved food and retail concessions and a baggage system capable of handling 2,000 bags per hour during peak periods.

Nineteen gates are expected to open in mid-2025. The old terminal will then be demolished and the remaining 11 gates should be finished by 2027.

The airport’s Terminal 2 previously underwent a $1 billion redevelopment.

