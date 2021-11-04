On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Alarm.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 4, 2021 5:12 pm
TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $13.5 million.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The security service company posted revenue of $192.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $177.2 million.

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

Alarm.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.87 to $1.88 per share, with revenue in the range of $721.7 million to $731.9 million.

Alarm.com shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $85.88, a climb of 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALRM

