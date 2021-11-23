On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
American Woodmark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $453.2 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMWD

