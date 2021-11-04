Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Appian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 4, 2021 7:51 pm
1 min read
      

TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ Appian Corp. (APPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The business process management software provider posted revenue of $92.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.7 million.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

For the current quarter ending in December, Appian expects its results to range from a loss of 24 cents per share to a loss of 21 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $95 million to $95.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Appian expects full-year results to range from a loss of 75 cents per share to a loss of 73 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $359.3 million to $359.8 million.

Appian shares have fallen 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $103.39, a climb of 46% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPN

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service Director Murray participates in remembrance ceremony for Special Agent Nole Remagen