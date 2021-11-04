Appian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ Appian Corp. (APPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The business process management software provider posted revenue of $92.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Appian expects its results to range from a loss of 24 cents per share to a loss of 21 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $95 million to $95.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Appian expects full-year results to range from a loss of 75 cents per share to a loss of 73 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $359.3 million to $359.8 million.

Appian shares have fallen 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $103.39, a climb of 46% in the last 12 months.

