Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Arlington Asset Investment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 7:09 pm
< a min read
      

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $250,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $6.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.85. A year ago, they were trading at $2.77.

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAIC

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors coming at San Bernardino National Forest