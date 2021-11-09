Arlington Asset Investment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $250,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $6.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.85. A year ago, they were trading at $2.77.

