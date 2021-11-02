On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Armada Hoffler Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 2, 2021 6:23 am
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) _ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $21.5 million, or 26 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 25 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $4.9 million, or 6 cents per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $67.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $49.6 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.3 million.

Armada Hoffler Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.05 to $1.07 per share.

The company’s shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 56% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AHH

