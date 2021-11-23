On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Authorities: 3 missing after Flint home explosion, fire

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 8:56 am
1 min read
      

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Three people were missing following a fire and explosion at a home in Michigan that damaged several adjacent homes and sent debris falling onto a neighborhood, authorities said.

In addition to those missing after the Monday night explosion in Flint, two people were hospitalized, Fire Department Battalion Chief Ramsey Clapper told WEYI-TV. Nearby homes were damaged or destroyed and there were reports the explosion was felt miles away.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green told MLive-The Flint Journal at the scene that “there appears to be fatalities.”

Most of the flames had been extinguished by late Monday. The cause was under investigation. Television footage showed the neighborhood littered with splintered wood and other debris.

        Insight by Ciena: In this exclusive executive briefing, experts will discuss the wide-area broadband about to go out of this world.

Aisha Lott, who lives nearby, said she felt an explosion and the blast rocked her house.

“It was like a really loud boom, and my house shook,” she told WJRT-TV.

Consumers Energy spokesman Brian Wheeler said the utility received a call about 9:40 p.m. Monday about the house explosion and crews sent to the scene shut off natural gas and electric service to a total of seven homes, including three that he said were destroyed by the blast.

Wheeler said Tuesday morning the utility had found no evidence of gas leaks or other issues with Consumers Energy’s gas system that runs to the house that exploded. He said the utility is working with local authorities to investigate the explosion.

“Our thoughts this morning go to the residents of this neighborhood and their loved ones,” the utility said in a statement.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Securing America's Digital...
11|22 The Future of Manufacturing: Taking...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force graduates all-domain operational planners for air components