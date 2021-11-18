Beacon Roofing: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $104.8 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.53 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The roofing materials distributor posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.9 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $45.5 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.64 billion.

Beacon Roofing shares have risen 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $57.01, a rise of 54% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BECN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BECN

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.