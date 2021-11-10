On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Beyond Meat Q3 sales fall short as US demand drops

DEE-ANN DURBIN
November 10, 2021 4:34 pm
< a min read
      

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat reported lower-than-expected sales in the third quarter due to a slump in U.S. demand.

Beyond Meat said its sales increased 12.7% to $106.4 million for the July-September period. That was lower than the $109 million Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

International revenue jumped 142% as Beyond Meat expanded in China and Europe. But U.S. revenue slumped 14%. Retail sales to U.S. consumers were down nearly 16%, while food service sales fell 7%.

Beyond Meat had lowered its sales outlook for the quarter late last month. The company said the delta variant diminished restaurant demand and labor shortages in grocery stores delayed planned distribution expansions.

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat also said severe weather impacted one of its manufacturing facilities in Pennsylvania, cutting off water supplies for two weeks.

The company reported a net loss of $54.8 million, or 87 cents per share. That also fell short of analysts’ forecast of a 37-cent loss.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors coming at San Bernardino National Forest