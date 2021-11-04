Choice Hotels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $116.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $2.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.51 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $323.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $357.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHH

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.