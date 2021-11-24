On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 3:34 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 11 cents to $78.39 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 6 cents to $82.25 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 2 cents to $2.32 a gallon. December heating oil was unchanged at $2.38 a gallon. December natural gas rose 10 cents to $5.07 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose 50 cents to $1,784.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 6 cents to $23.50 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $4.46 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.48 Japanese yen from 115.07 yen. The euro fell to $1.1199 from $1.1251.

        Insight by Leidos: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to whole-person health care.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|23 Cloud Security Demo Forum
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree