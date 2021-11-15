On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Data center REITs fetch big money; CyrusOne sold for $11.5B

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 8:25 am
CyrusOne is being acquired for $11.5 billion, the second big sale in recent months of a real estate investment trust focused on data centers.

In August, Blackstone completed a $10 billion acquisition of QTS Realty Trust Inc.

On Monday, CyrusOne, said KKR and Global Infrastructure will pay $90.50 per share in a deal worth $15 billion including debt.

The Dallas REIT will be taken private when the deal closes in the second quarter of next year if approved by the company’s shareholders.

Shares jumped almost 5% before the opening bell Monday, to $89.33

“CyrusOne has built one of the strongest data center companies in the world and has a strong track record of development and operational expertise in addition to delivering best-in-class service to its customers,” said Waldemar Szlezak, managing director at KKR, and Will Brilliant, partner at Global Infrastructure, in a prepared statement.

