Disney now requiring cruise guests 5 and older to be vaxxed

The Associated Press
November 18, 2021 11:43 am
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney Cruise Line will require all guests ages 5 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before setting sail starting early next year, the company announced.

In a statement posted on its website on Wednesday, Disney announced the new rules will begin on Jan. 13, 2022. The vaccine was recently approved for children ages 5 to 12.

The cruise line currently requires anyone 12 and older who is vaccine-eligible to be vaccinated, while passengers who are not vaccine-eligible must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken between 3 days and 24 hours before the ship sails.

Younger children who are not eligible for the vaccine must complete testing requirements, which must be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test, or lab-based PCR test, the company said. Rapid antigen tests are not acceptable options, officials said.

Disney’s vaccine requirement runs against a Florida law that would fine companies for mandating vaccines. Norwegian Cruise Line’s parent company has sued over the law, and won an injunction against the state for enforcing it. The state has appealed the decision.

