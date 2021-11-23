Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) _ Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $216.8 million.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $6.42 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in January, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $7.02 billion to $7.18 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $7.04 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.48 to $5.58 per share, with revenue ranging from $26.25 billion to $26.41 billion.

