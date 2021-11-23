On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 7:36 am
< a min read
      

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) _ Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $216.8 million.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $6.42 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

        Insight by Ciena: In this exclusive executive briefing, experts will discuss the wide-area broadband about to go out of this world.

For the current quarter ending in January, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $7.02 billion to $7.18 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $7.04 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.48 to $5.58 per share, with revenue ranging from $26.25 billion to $26.41 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTR

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Securing America's Digital...
11|22 The Future of Manufacturing: Taking...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force graduates all-domain operational planners for air components