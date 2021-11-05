On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dominion Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 5, 2021 7:41 am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $654 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.11 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Dominion Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to 95 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.01.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $3.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on D at https://www.zacks.com/ap/D

