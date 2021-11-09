On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
EPlus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $31.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $2.59 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $458 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLUS

