EPlus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $31.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $2.59 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $458 million in the period.

