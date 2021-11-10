On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Ford, Purdue partner on technology to speed up EV charging

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 10:27 am
Ford and Purdue University are partnering to develop a new charging station cable compatible with vehicle charging technology still being developed with hopes of making a broader transition to electric vehicles possible.

Purdue researchers are trying to develop an alternative cooling method to prevent battery overheating with a charging cable that can deliver an increased current. The cable uses liquid as an active cooling agent, which can help extract more heat from the cable.

If successful, it would deliver significantly more power than the current technology used to re-charge electric vehicles, potentially speeding up the process if used with technology that is being developed now.

Researchers say charging times for electric vehicles could eventually be on par with filling up a car at a gas station.

