Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

FVCBankcorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 4, 2021 7:48 pm
< a min read
      

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.7 million.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $18.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FVCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FVCB

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service Director Murray participates in remembrance ceremony for Special Agent Nole Remagen