FVCBankcorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.7 million.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $18.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FVCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FVCB

