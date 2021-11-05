On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Gannett: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 5, 2021 7:11 am
< a min read
      

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $14.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $800.2 million in the period.

_____

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCI

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Black Daggers of Army Special Operations Command participate in a tandem jump during Tropic Lightning Week