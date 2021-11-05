Gannett: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $14.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $800.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCI

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.