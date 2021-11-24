On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Gap, Nordstrom fall; Deere, Pure Storage rise

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 4:18 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Autodesk Inc., down $47.10 to $256.90.

The design software company warned investors the pace of its recovery is being impacted by supply chain problems and pressure from inflation.

HP Inc., up $3.25 to $35.44.

The personal computer and printer maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter results.

Pure Storage Inc., up $3.67 to $30.95.

The data storage company’s third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Gap Inc., down $5.67 to $17.84.

The clothing chain said supply chain problems crimped its third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Nordstrom Inc., down $9.27 to $22.66.

The department store operator’s third-quarter earnings fell far short of Wall Street forecasts.

Deere & Co., up $18.58 to $367.86.

The agricultural equipment maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit handily beat Wall Street forecasts.

Dell Technologies Inc., up $2.63 to $57.30.

The computer and technology services provider raised its profit forecast for the year.

VMware Inc., up $2.22 to $118.70.

The cloud-computing company’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

