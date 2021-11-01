Gladstone Commercial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in McLean, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $14.7 million, or 39 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 39 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $1.5 million, or 4 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $34.3 million in the period.

