On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Gladstone Commercial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 1, 2021 4:51 pm
< a min read
      

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in McLean, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $14.7 million, or 39 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 39 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

The company said it had net income of $1.5 million, or 4 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $34.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOOD

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. and Japan form a Surface Action Group in South China Sea