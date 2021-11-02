GlycoMimetics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its third quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $87,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLYC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLYC

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.