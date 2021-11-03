Graham Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $39.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $7.90.

The education and media company posted revenue of $809.4 million in the period.

