On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Graham Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 3, 2021 8:39 am
< a min read
      

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $39.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $7.90.

The education and media company posted revenue of $809.4 million in the period.

_____

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHC

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS officer swears in 29 new citizens dressed as Uncle Sam