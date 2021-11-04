Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Hannon Armstrong: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 4, 2021 7:47 pm
< a min read
      

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) _ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 41 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $48.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $21.5 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23 million.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HASI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HASI

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service Director Murray participates in remembrance ceremony for Special Agent Nole Remagen