Hannon Armstrong: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) _ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 41 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $48.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $21.5 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23 million.

