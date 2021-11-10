On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Hershey goes salty, buys Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels for $1.2B

DEE-ANN DURBIN
November 10, 2021 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

Hershey is expanding its salty snack portfolio with the purchase of Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels.

The Hershey Co. said Wednesday it will spend $1.2 billion for North Dakota-based Dot’s Pretzels LLC as well as Pretzels Inc., an Indiana-based manufacturer of Dot’s Pretzels that operates three plants. The deal is expected to close later this year.

Hershey, which is based in Hershey, Pennsylvania, has been seeing faster growth for salty snacks like Pirate’s Booty than its other offerings. In the July-September period, for example, Hershey’s U.S. candy, mint and gum retail sales were up 8.9% over the prior year. But SkinnyPop, its popcorn brand, was up 23%, while Pirate’s Booty jumped 27%.

Hershey President and CEO Michele Buck said Dot’s is the fastest-growing pretzel brand in the U.S. and will help accelerate Hershey’s move into salty snacks.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Dot’s began more than a decade ago in the kitchen of founder Dot Henke, who made pretzels to help her family and friends get through North Dakota’s winters. The company and Pretzels Inc. had estimated sales of $275 million in the year ended in September, Hershey said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors coming at San Bernardino National Forest