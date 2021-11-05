On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press
November 5, 2021 4:28 pm
< a min read
      

U.S. stocks pushed further into record heights on Friday following an encouraging report on hiring across the country.

The S&P 500 closed higher, clinching an all-time high for the seventh straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 17.47 points, or 0.4%, to 4,697.53.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 203.72 points, or 0.6%, to 36,327.95.

The Nasdaq rose 31.28 points, 0.2%, to 15,971.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 34.65 points, or 1.4%, to 2,437.08.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 92.15 points, or 2%.

The Dow is up 508.39 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 473.20 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 139.89 points, or 6.1%.

        Read more: Business News

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 941.46 points, or 25.1%.

The Dow is up 5,721.47 points, or 18.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,083.31 points, or 23.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 462.23 points, or 23.4%.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
11|1 NFPA 101, Life Safety Code (2021)...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Black Daggers of Army Special Operations Command participate in a tandem jump during Tropic Lightning Week