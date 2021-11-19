On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press
November 19, 2021 4:57 pm
Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Friday, though gains for several tech companies pushed the Nasdaq composite to another record high and its first close over 16,000 points.

The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell. A choppy several days of trading left the S&P 500 and Nasdaq higher for the week and the Dow lower.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 6.58 points, or 0.1%, to 4,697.96.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 268.97 points, or 0.7%, to 35,601.98.

The Nasdaq rose 63.73 points, or 0.4%, to 16,057.44.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.43 points, or 0.9%, to 2,343.16.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 15.11 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 498.33 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 196.48 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 68.62 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 941.89 points, or 25.1%.

The Dow is up 4,995.50 points, or 16.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,169.16 points, or 24.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 368.31 points, or 18.6%.

