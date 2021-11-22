On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 4:18 pm
A late drop robbed the S&P 500 of another record high on Wall Street Monday and left major indexes mostly lower after being up for much of the day.

The S&P 500 ended lower and the Nasdaq fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a tiny gain. The market was higher for much of the day as traders were relieved to learn President Joe Biden would renominate Jerome Powell to another term as chair of the Federal Reserve.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 15.02 points, or 0.3%, to 4,682.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.27 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,619.25.

The Nasdaq fell 202.68 points, or 1.3%, to 15,854.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.81 points, or 0.5%, to 2,331.35.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 926.87 points, or 24.7%.

The Dow is up 5,012.77 points, or 16.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,966.48 points, or 23%.

The Russell 2000 is up 356.49 points, or 18.1%.

