How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks wound up a mixed bag on Wall Street Thursday, but big gains in several technology giants helped push the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes to more record highs.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 19.49 points, or 0.4%, to 4,680.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.35 points, or 0.1%, to 36,124.23.

The Nasdaq rose 128.72 points, 0.8%, to 15,940.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 1.85 points, or 0.1%, to 2,402.43.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 74.68 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 304.67 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 441.92 points, or 2.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 105.24 points, or 4.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 923.99 points, or 24.6%.

The Dow is up 5,517.75 points, or 18%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,052.03 points, or 23.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 427.58 points, or 21.7%.

