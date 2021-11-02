On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press
November 2, 2021 4:36 pm
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its first close above 36,000 points.

The Dow, the broader S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose. The gains came ahead of more news this week from the Federal Reserve and on the jobs market. The Fed is considering ways to wind down its extraordinary support measures for the economy. Its next policy statement comes out Wednesday.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 16.98 points, or 0.4%, to 4,630.65.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138.79 points, or 0.4%, to 36,052.63.

The Nasdaq rose 53.69 points, 0.3%, to 15,649.60.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.74 points, or 0.2%, to 2,361.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 25.27 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 233.07 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 151.21 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 64.67 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 874.58 points, or 23.3%.

The Dow is up 5,446.15 points, or 17.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,761.32 points, or 21.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 387.01 points, or 19.6%.

