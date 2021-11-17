On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press
November 17, 2021 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

Stock indexes shuffled lower on Wall Street Wednesday, pulling a bit further off their record heights.

The S&P 500 fell and is sitting just below its all-time high set a week and a half ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also fell.

Gains for some heavyweight stocks helped soften the losses. The bond market was relatively calm following turbulent trading recently amid worries about high inflation.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 12.23 points, or 0.3%, to 4,688.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.17 points, or 0.6%, to 35,931.05.

The Nasdaq fell 52.28 points, or 0.3%, to 15,921.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 28.02 points, or 1.2%, to 2,377.01.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 5.82 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 169.26 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 60.61 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 34.77 points, or 1.4%.

        Read more: Business News

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 932.60 points, or 24.8%.

The Dow is up 5,324.57 points, or 17.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,033.29 points, or 23.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 402.15 points, or 20.4%.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Retired Maj. Gen. Randy Castro awarded de Fleury Medal