ICF: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $20.4 million.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.32 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $394.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $384.8 million.

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.90 per share.

