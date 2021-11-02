On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
JBG Smith Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 2, 2021 5:31 pm
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $42.5 million, or 32 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $893,000, or less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $157 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $125.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBGS

