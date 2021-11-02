Leidos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $205 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.80 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $3.48 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.58 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.55 to $6.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.7 billion to $13.9 billion.

