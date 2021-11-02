ManTech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ ManTech International Corp. (MANT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $637.8 million in the period.

ManTech expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.66 to $3.71 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.55 billion to $2.58 billion.

