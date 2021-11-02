On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ManTech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 2, 2021 5:34 pm
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ ManTech International Corp. (MANT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $637.8 million in the period.

ManTech expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.66 to $3.71 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.55 billion to $2.58 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MANT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MANT

