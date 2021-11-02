Trending:
Markel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 2, 2021 7:33 pm
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Markel Corp. (MKL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $188.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $15.09. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $13.77 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $12.94 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $2.69 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.71 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.74 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

