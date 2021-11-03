Marriott: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $220 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $3.95 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.47 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAR

