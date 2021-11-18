Maximus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $52 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $291.2 million, or $4.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.25 billion.

Maximus expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.07 to $5.37 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion.

