Northwest Biotherapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. (NWBO) on Monday reported earnings of $45.5 million in its third quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $350,000 in the period.

