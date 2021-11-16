On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Northwest Biotherapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 12:53 pm
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. (NWBO) on Monday reported earnings of $45.5 million in its third quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $350,000 in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWBO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWBO

