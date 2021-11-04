PAE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ PAE Incorporated (PAE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $29.8 million.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $689.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAE

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.