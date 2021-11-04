On Air: Ask the CIO
PAE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 4, 2021 9:29 am
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ PAE Incorporated (PAE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $29.8 million.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $689.5 million in the period.

