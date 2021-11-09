Senseonics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) _ Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $42.9 million.

The Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $3.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 million.

Senseonics expects full-year revenue in the range of $12 million to $15 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.