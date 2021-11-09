On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Senseonics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 5:31 pm
< a min read
      

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) _ Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $42.9 million.

The Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $3.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 million.

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

Senseonics expects full-year revenue in the range of $12 million to $15 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors coming at San Bernardino National Forest